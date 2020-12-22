BNP to stage nationwide demo Dec 30



BNP will stage demonstrations across the country on December 30, marking the second anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election. BNP standing committee members at a virtual meeting on Saturday worked out the program to register the party's protest against the last general election. Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the program on Monday at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, reports UNB. "





December 30 will mark the second anniversary of that stigmatized black day. The people of Bangladesh remember this day with anger and hatred," he said.The BNP leader said their party leaders and activists will stage demonstrations in all district towns and metropolitan cities on December 30 at 11am demanding cancellation of 2018 elections and arranging re-election.





In Dhaka, he said their party's Dhaka south and north units will jointly hold a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 11am the same day.Fakhrul said their standing committee meeting thinks the government's plan over the coronavirus vaccine collection and distribution is not clear to people.





"Vaccine collection, its storage, transportation and distribution must be done with utmost importance. As it is a technical matter, proper training of workers involved with the vaccine matter is very important for its proper preservation at a specific temperature, distribution in every district and upazila of the country and reach and apply the vaccine among the recipients following a correct policy," Fakhrul said.





He said the BNP standing committee meeting feels that it is necessary to formulate a roadmap on these issues without any delay and make it clear to people with a view to ensuring accountability in all cases and people's health safety.Fakhrul said the meeting also expressed anger over the Election Commission's failure to ensure proper election atmosphere in the elections to municipalities that are being held in different phases.





The BNP secretary general said their meeting voiced frustration as the government did not disclose to the public the details of some of the agreements signed during the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17.Apart from Fakhrul, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the meeting held with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the chair.





