'BNP trying to make EC controversial'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is now carrying out evil attempts to make the Election Commission (EC) controversial. He came up with the remark while virtually addressing a discussion from his official residence marking Victory Day in the city on Monday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people repeatedly boycotted BNP for its negative politics. BNP boycotts people's verdict on the voting day as part of its evil efforts. Now, BNP is trying to make the EC controversial by raising allegations of corruption and misconduct."







The AL general secretary urged BNP to play the role of a responsible political party to make smoother the path of democracy to go ahead.Quader said BNP's all evil strategies to make the polls questionable has become blunt and that is why the party now resorted to the path of arson terrorism to take revenge on the people."BNP is now in dilemma. In one hand, the people boycotted them for their negative politics, on the other hand, the party has internal wrangling over taking stance in support of liberation war and opposing it," he said.





Leave Your Comments