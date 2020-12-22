Tighten 'no mask, no service' rules



Bangladesh has ordered the strict execution of rules barring people without masks from services as virus cases and deaths continue to surge.

The directive was issued at a virtual meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.The Cabinet Division was apprised about the work plan and steps taken by the Local Government Division to halt the spread of the virus, Islam said during a briefing at the Secretariat.







The Local Government Division is running awareness campaigns on the importance of wearing masks with the help of teachers, journalists and public representatives.Bangladesh has recorded 1,470 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 502,183.The death toll climbed to 7,312 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.





