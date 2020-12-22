HC seeks list of dual citizens



The High Court (HC) has sought a list of dual citizens and individuals with dual passports. Immigration Police have been instructed to submit this list to the High Court by 28 February 2021. A High Court bench consisting of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel gave this order on Monday.





This order came in continuation of investigating the names and particulars of different people who allegedly laundered money to Canada and other countries. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, lawyer of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), was present in court at that time. He urged the court to seek the list of dual citizens and persons with dual passports.Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik pleaded for the state over this issue.





Leave Your Comments