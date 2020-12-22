New Covid-19 strain: panic in England

People wait to board the last train to Paris on Sunday, December 20 in the middle of fear over the new variant of Covid-19. -DW





The rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus has been blamed for the introduction of strict tier four mixing rules for millions of people, harsher restrictions on mixing at Christmas in England, Scotland and Wales, and other countries placing the United Kingdom on a travel ban.So how has it gone from being non-existent to the most common form of the virus in parts of England in a matter of months?





The government's advisers on new infections have "moderate" confidence that it is more able to transmit than other variants.All the work is at an early stage contains huge uncertainties and a long list of unanswered questions. Viruses mutate all the time and it's vital to keep a laser focus on whether the virus' behaviour is changing. Three things are coming together that mean it is attracting attention:

* It is rapidly replacing other versions of the virus.

* It has mutations that affect part of the virus likely to be important.

* Some of those mutations have already been shown in the lab to increase the ability of the virus to infect cells.





All of these come together to build a case for a virus that can spread more easily.However, there is no absolute certainty. New strains can become more common simply by being in the right place at the right time - such as London, which had only tier two restrictions until recently.But already the justification for tier four restrictions is in part to reduce the spread of the variant.





"Laboratory experiments are required, but do you want to wait weeks or months [to see the results and take action to limit the spread]? Probably not in these circumstances," Prof Nick Loman, from the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, told media.India has decided to halt flights to and from the UK in response to the new, more infectious coronavirus variant spreading in the UK.Other European countries such as Germany, France and Italy have already suspended UK flights.





Health officials say the new variant is up to 70% more transmissible but there is no evidence that it is more deadly.With more than 10 million confirmed cases, India has the second highest caseload after the United States.India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said that flights will be suspended from 22 December until 31 December.





Despite the concern over the high transmission speed of the new strain, experts say there is no evidence to suggest that it reacts differently to vaccines.But the fear in India is that it can "cause havoc" and "throw our healthcare system out of control," Dr A Fathahudeen, a critical care expert who has treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients, told BBC.









