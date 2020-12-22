New coronavirus variant not out of control:WHO





The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with ahigher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained usingexisting measures, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at differentpoints in this pandemic and we’ve got it under control,” WHO’s emergencieschief Michael Ryan told a press conference.

“So this situation is not in that sense out of control. Butit cannot be left to its own devices.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimedthe new variant was “out of control”, with British officials saying it was 70percent more transmissible than the main strain.

“The measures we currently have in place are the correctmeasures,” Ryan said.

“We need to do what we have been doing, we may just have todo it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we canbring this virus under control.”

Roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travellingfrom Britain or South Africa — where another variant has emerged — to stop anyfurther spread.

“In some senses, it means we have to work harder,” Ryansaid. “Even if the virus has become a little bit more efficient in spreading,the virus can be stopped.”

