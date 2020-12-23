Art, mural, sculpture and statue: Part and parcel of civilization

A sand sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been unveiled at the sea beach of Cox's Bazar on the Victory Day as part of protests against the vandalism of his statue in Kushtia.





We know, Nation-states are based on civilization, history, heritage, and culture. Bangladesh had been established in the 1971 liberation war. The values of liberation war had been included in the constitution of 72 as four basic principles, under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Art and its related works are part of civilization, history, heritage, and culture. It is described below to get an idea regarding this and its development across the world.





Art is a diverse range of human activities involving the creation of visual, auditory, or performing artifacts (artworks), which express the creator's imagination, conceptual ideas, or technical skill, intended to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power. Other activities related to the production of works of art include art criticism and the history of art.





The three classical branches of visual art are painting, sculpture, and architecture. Music, theatre, film, dance, and other performing arts, as well as literature and other media such as interactive media, are included in a broader definition of the arts. Until the 17th century, art referred to any skill or mastery and was not differentiated from crafts or sciences. In modern usage after the 17th century, where aesthetic considerations are paramount, the fine arts are separated and distinguished from acquired skills in general, such as the decorative or applied arts.





A mural is any piece of artwork painted or applied directly on a wall, ceiling, or other permanent surfaces. A distinguishing characteristic of mural painting is that the architectural elements of the given space are harmoniously incorporated into the picture.





Murals of sorts date to Upper Paleolithic times such as the cave paintings in the Lubang Jeriji Saleh cave in Borneo (40,000-52,000 BP), Chauvet Cave in Ardeche department of southern France (around 32,000 BP). Many ancient murals have been found within ancient Egyptian tombs (around 3150 BC), the Minoan palaces (Middle period III of the Neopalatial period, 1700-1600 BC), the Oxtotitlan cave and Juxtlahuaca in Mexico (around 1200-900 BC), and Pompeii (around 100 BC-AD 79).





During the Middle Ages, murals were usually executed on dry plaster (secco). The huge collection of Kerala mural paintings dating from the 14th century are examples of fresco secco. In Italy, circa 1300, the technique of painting frescos on wet plaster was reintroduced and led to a significant increase in the quality of the mural painting.





Today, the beauty of a mural has become much more widely available with a technique whereby a painting or photographic image is transferred to poster paper or canvas which is then pasted to a wall surface to give the effect of either a hand-painted mural or realistic scene.





A special type of mural painting is Luftlmalerei, still practiced today in the villages of the Alpine valleys. Well-known examples of such façade designs from the 18th and 19th centuries can be found in Mittenwald, Garmisch, Unter- and Oberammergau.





Sculpture is the branch of the visual arts that operates in three dimensions. It is one of the plastic arts. Durable sculptural processes originally used carving (the removal of material) and modeling (the addition of material, as clay), in stone, metal, ceramics, wood, and other materials but, since Modernism, there has been almost complete freedom of materials and process. A wide variety of materials may be worked by removal such as carving, assembled by welding or modeling, or molded or cast.





The Western tradition of sculpture began in ancient Greece, and Greece is widely seen as producing great masterpieces in the classical period. During the Middle Ages, Gothic sculpture represented the agonies and passions of the Christian faith. The revival of classical models in the Renaissance produced famous sculptures such as Michelangelo's David. Modernist sculpture moved away from traditional processes and the emphasis on the depiction of the human body, with the making of constructed sculpture, and the presentation of found objects as finished artworks.





A statue is a free-standing sculpture in which the realistic, full-length figures of persons or animals or non-representational forms are carved or cast in a durable material such as wood, metal, or stone. Typical statues are life-sized or close to life-size; a sculpture that represents persons or animals in full figure but that is small enough to lift and carry is a statuette or figurine, whilst one more than twice life-size is a colossal statue.





Statues have been produced in many cultures from prehistory to the present; the oldest-known statue dating to about 30,000 years ago. Statues represent many different people and animals, real and mythical. Many statues are placed in public places as public art. The world's tallest statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, Statue of Unity, is 182 meters (597 ft) tall and is located near the Narmada dam in Gujarat, India.





Indus Valley Civilization was the first major civilization in South Asia, one of the important civilizations of the world which spread across a vast area of land in present-day India and Pakistan (around 12 lakh sq. km).





The time period of mature Indus Valley Civilization is estimated between BC. 2700- BC.1900 i.e. for 800 years. But early Indus Valley Civilization had existed even before BC.2700.





It is customary to include under "Gupta art" works from areas in the north and central India that were not actually under Gupta control, in particular art produced under the Vakataka dynasty who ruled the Deccan c. 250-500.





Mauryan art is the art produced during the period of the Mauryan Empire, which was the first empire to rule over most of the Indian subcontinent, between 322 and 185 BCE. It represented an important transition in Indian art from the use of wood to stone. It was a royal art patronized by Mauryan kings especially Ashoka. Pillars, Stupas, caves are the most prominent survivals.





Pala art, also called Pala-Sena art or Eastern Indian art, artistic style that flourished in what are now the states of Bihar and West Bengal, India, and in what is now Bangladesh. Named for the dynasty that ruled the region from the 8th to the 12th century CE, the Pala style was transmitted chiefly using bronze sculptures and palm-leaf paintings, celebrating the Buddha and other divinities. There are arts and related works of Sen Dynasty across the region. Artworks were exhibited during Sulatans-Nawabs in the whole area.





The Mughal Empire was one of the greatest dynasties of India, spanning over three hundred years from 1526AD to 1877AD. The Mughals had exposed their many subjects to Islamic values- culture and other cultures of the world. Nevertheless, the Mughals were not the first Muslim rulers in India; Qutb al-Din Aibak had established the first Muslim sultanate in India in 1206AD. Mughal rule was a period that witnessed the combination of artistic triumph with prodigious power, sumptuous luxury with political intrigue.







The Mughal Emperors were the rulers to wield power over such a large portion of the Indian sub-continent. As a result of the rich resources of India, the Mughal Emperors were able to indulge themselves in lifestyles of opulence and decadence. Fortunately, the Mughal rulers expended a great deal of their material wealth in the patronage of the arts. The 'Islamic Arts of India' exhibition held in partnership between the National Museum New Delhi and the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia showcases some of these artistic riches of the Mughal Empire.







The Mughal arts comprise the genres of manuscripts, jewelry, arms and armor, coins, decorative art, and painting. Mughal art is a unique amalgamation of native Indian art with Iranian and European influences. This distinct style has been seen in the wide array of pieces on view in the 'Islamic Arts of India' exhibition.





During the British period, European styled statues were erected in city squares, as monuments to the British Empire's power. Statues of Queen Victoria, George V, and various Governors-General of India were erected. Such statues were removed from public places after independence, and placed within museums. However, some still stand at their original location, such as the Statue of Queen Victoria, Bangalore.





Some very early depictions of deities seem to appear in the art of the Indus Valley Civilization (3300 BCE - 1700 BCE), but the following millennium, coinciding with the Vedic period, is devoid of such remains. It has been suggested that the early Vedic religion-focused exclusively on the worship of purely "elementary forces of nature by means of elaborate sacrifices", which did not lend themselves easily to anthropmorphological representations.





Various art effects may belong to the Copper Hoard Culture (2nd millennium CE), some of them suggesting anthropmorphological characteristics.[ Interpretations vary as to the exact signification of these artifacts, or even the culture and the periodization to which they belonged. Some examples of artistic expression also appear in abstract pottery designs during the Black and red ware culture (1450-1200 BCE) or the Painted Grey Ware culture (1200-600 BCE), with finds in a wide area.





Most of the early finds following this period correspond to what is called the "second period of urbanization" in the middle of the 1st millennium BCE, after a gap at about a thousand years following the collapse of the Indus Valley Civilization. The anthropomorphic depiction of various deities apparently started in the middle of the 1st millennium BCE, possibly as a consequence of the influx of foreign stimuli initiated with the Achaemenid conquest of the Indus Valley, and the rise of alternative local faiths challenging Vedism, such as Buddhism and Jainism and local popular cults. Some rudimentary terracotta artifacts may date to this period, just before the Mauryan era.





The Ajanta Caves are approximately 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments which date from the 2nd century BCE to about 480 CE in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra state of India. The caves include paintings and rock-cut sculptures described as among the finest surviving examples of ancient Indian art, particularly expressive paintings that present emotions through gesture, pose, and form.





It is evident from the above description that art, mural, sculpture, and statues are part and parcel of world civilization. There was a remarkable development of this field in the civilization of the Indian subcontinent.





We know, our region had large scale interactions with the other regions of the Indian subcontinent. The identity has been developed through the periods of Pal, Sen, and Sultans-Nawabs period. Our heritage and Bangali culture had been flourished through different phases in three thousand years. After the creation of Pakistan based on religion, the language movement started in 1948 that gave a big blow to the communal state system. And after different development, Bengali nationalism achieved its perfect shape during the liberation war. Amid growing opposition from Islamist groups to the statues of Father of the Nation, a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been defaced by vandals under the cover of night in Kushtia.





"Vandalizing the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in victory month is being taken seriously. Whoever is involved in the act will face legal action." Said the concerned persons of administration. It is reported that Bagha Jatin's Statue and other related works have also been vandalized.





Different organizations subsequently held human-chain protest over the vandalism. Hefajat Ameer Junayed Babunagari and two other Islamist leaders Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim were accused in two cases of sedition for defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the name of opposing his statue.





Mamunul Haque is the joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam while Sayed Faizul Karim is the senior Nayeb-e-Amir of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.





"The cases will help our Najat [salvation] and it's our good luck," Babunagari said.





It may be remembered that during landslide victory in 1970 by Awami League, 26% of people went against this much upsurge, and during the liberation war, they worked as anti-liberation forces. In a democratic state, these forces in the democratic process come to the mainstream and accept the values of the state. But after killing the Bangabandhu in 1975, these forces collaborated with the anti-democratic government and has been working against the spirit of the liberation war.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, 'the forces which were defeated during the liberation war in 1971 are trying to mislead devout Muslims in Bangladesh. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a devout Muslim. No government other than the Awami League has worked for the country. But the defeated forces of 71 are now trying to mislead devout Muslims with false, fictitious, and imaginary statements on Bangabandhu and the Awami League. She also mentioned that Muslim, Hindu, Buddha, and Christen suffered and sacrificed for the country.







Dr kamal (convener of now non-functioning Oikya Front) said' Religion has no relation with sculpture. The sculpture represents the history and tradition of a country. 'AL, other political forces and social organizations protested it by arranging rallies and demonstrations. BNP and its allied forces have failed to stand up in favor of sculpture and its related works which is connected to history, heritage and culture of nation state. So there against democracy also, because nation state and democracy are indivisible.







Anti-democratic and anti-liberation forces are doing activities recently against Bangabandhu's sculpture and other related works. These divisive and communal forces are propagating against the values of liberation war. These activities are against the foundation of our nation. So all the democratic forces that believe in values of liberation war should work together for unity, integrity, democracy and development.





The writer is an academic,

former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and

freedom fighter.



