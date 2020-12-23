Diner Sheshe





"The beginning of the lockdown was horrible. Dadaji had undergone surgery that made him weak and a few months later he succumbed. And because my parents and Dadi had been stepping out frequently, they tested positive. I was in a very dark place-I wanted to be with my family, but despite living in the same house, we couldn't mourn together. I tried watching movies and speaking to people...but there was this void, so I decided to reactivate my Tinder account.







I had zero expectations; I just wanted to speak to someone; anyone.That's when I came across Aditya's profile. His bio was extreme-on one hand, he said he was an author, on the other hand there was a cheesy line about 'making babies'. I smiled and swiped right.







And guess what? It was a match! And his first message to me was so funny-'I know you!!!" I won't lie, the number of exclamations in that text startled me, but I was curious because it was the first time someone in Jabalpur had said that. After speaking, I realized we had common friends back in Delhi! We spoke a lot that evening and after really long...I laughed. The best part about talking to him was our intellectual connection. There was something about Aditya-I felt comfortable opening up to him.





But when he suggested meeting in person, I was a bit freaked out. Covid had already affected my family; I was scared. Aditya understood and said, 'whenever you're ready!' We met on a bridge. It was the first time that I was stepping out so I took all the possible precautions and when Aditya tried to shake my hand I refused! What?! One can never be too sure. And then there was no moment of awkwardness. We gossiped about a few people we knew; at one point we were laughing so hard that I almost got a stomach ache. But it was when he said, 'Thank you for meeting with me.' that I hugged him.

Humans of Bombay, Fb





