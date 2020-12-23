Worldwide waffling





World Health Organization officials will offer an update on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, as scientists report a new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the U.K. is more infectious. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Friday the organization's vaccine investment and procurement program, known as COVAX, had secured nearly 2 billion doses of several promising vaccine candidates. That means all 190 participating countries and economies will be able to access vaccines to protect vulnerable groups in their populations in 2021.









Rohit Sharma, who was in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, is now in Australia and is available for selection in the 3rd and 4th Tests. According to Sports Today YouTube, Rohit Sharma is in a 14-day self-quarantine in a 2-bedroom apartment in Syndey and isn't allowed to step out.







Sharma is managing to get some regular indoor workout done and watch Television in isolation. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have flown out David Warner and Sean Abbott of Syndey as 13 coronavirus cases hit the city. While the 3rd Test is still scheduled to go ahead as planned, the covid-19 outbreak in Sydney could lead to change in schedule.









Indian American and US Surgeon General in the Biden administration Vivek Murthy has said that there is no evidence to believe that the new coronavirus strain found in the UK is any deadlier. According to Vivek Murthy, there is no reason to doubt that Covid vaccines in circulation will be effective against the newer, 70 per cent more infectious strain of Covid-19. "While it seems to be more transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it," Murthy told NBC News on Sunday.











Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on live television on Monday, in keeping with public officials' efforts to show Americans such vaccines are safe. Also on Monday, the first shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given, stirring new hope in a nation which has suffered more coronavirus deaths and cases than any other nation.







Covid-19 has killed at least 317,684 people in the US and infected nearly 17.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The same source recorded 189,099 new cases on Sunday and 1,509 deaths, both figures down on record highs last week but for weekend days, when numbers usually drop. The Covid Tracking Project said 113,633 people were hospitalized, another small drop.







