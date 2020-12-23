What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi tv actress Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "My crush tanjin tisha" MD Mahim, fb











Bangladeshi singer Sabrina Porshi posted a picture on the FB page with a caption "A good mood is like a balloon. One little prick is all it takes to ruin it". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Cute smile" Abdulmannan Fakir, fb









Facebook user Antarjit Singh posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Aninda De, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Always you have so nice expression and so you are romantic hero with passion." Nishi Islam, fb











Leave Your Comments