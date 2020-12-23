GTCL meeting held



The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) was held on 21st December 2020 at 4:00 pm on virtual system considering the COVID-19 global situation maintaining proper health measures. Honorable Chairman of GTCL Board of Directors and Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Mr. Md Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting while, Shareholders and Members of Board of Directors of the Company attended the meeting.







The Audited Accounts & Management Report for the fiscal year 2019-20 of the Company was approved by the shareholders at the AGM. During the FY 2019-2020, the Company earned an amount of Tk.1,093.83 crore as revenue by transporting 25,276.53 million cubic meter gas and 233.68 million liter condensate. The Company earned Tk.304.57 crore as Pre-tax Profit and Tk.178.44 crore as Post-tax Profit and a total amount of Tk. 645.99 crore was contributed to the Government Exchequer.

