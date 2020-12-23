BARVIDA donates ambulance to PM's work program



Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) donated an ambulance to the Prime Minister's humanitarian programme.BARVIDA leaders handed over the ambulance to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reports UNB.







BARVIDA President Abdul Haque, Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice-President Md Saiful Islam (Somrat) and Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman were present.As per the Prime Minister's directive, the ambulance was handed over to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Hospital.Director of the Hospital Professor Dr Mir Jamal Uddin received the ambulance.

Leave Your Comments