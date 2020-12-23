'Find an effective way to implement 8th-5 Year Plan'

Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan addressing a program organized by the Interchurch Organization for Development Cooperation (ICCO) was held on Tuesday at a hotel in the capital. - AA



Speaker at a program stressed to find an effective way to implement the Eighth Five Year Plan (8FYP) of Bangladesh, which is going to be finalized and approved soon.The program organized by the Interchurch Organiz-ation for Development Cooperation (ICCO) was held on Tuesday at a hotel in the capital. Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan attended the program as the chief guest while Abul Kalam Azad, Head of Programs, ICCO Cooperation chaired the session.







Among others, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman, RtF BD and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF); Koen Everaert, Team Leader - Food and Nutrition Security and Sustainable Development, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Towfiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow, and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Osman Haruni, Senior Food Security Advisor, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands were present as special guests.







The Planning Minister said, as Bangladesh is approaching graduation from LDC to developing country by 2024, it is essential to promote prosperity fostering inclusiveness. In the workshop speakers also stated that to build a society of fair economic, social and political development, we need to work for reducing inequality and injustice.The speakers also urged to consider pathway-specific recommendations that will be supportive for effective implementation of the 8th-five-year plan.

