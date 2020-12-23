BD-Turkey FMs to talk to advance ties



Bangladesh and Turkey will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including Rohingya situation, today as the two countries are keen to open a new chapter in their relations with an emphasis on stronger trade and investment relations, officials said.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold the bilateral talks at state guesthouse Padma from 11:40am to 12:40pm followed by a media briefing.





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived here around 7:45 pm. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received Mevlut Cavusoglu at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan was also present.The two Foreign Ministers will meet briefly at the same venue prior to the bilateral meeting.





The Turkish Foreign Minister will start the day visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Wednesday morning (from 9:30am to 10am) to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Cavusoglu will have a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before his scheduled meeting with Dr Momen, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.







