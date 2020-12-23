HC orders Papul's wife, daughter to surrender by Dec 28



The High Court on Tuesday directed the wife and daughter of Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, MP, arrested in Kuwait on the charges of money laundering and human trafficking, to surrender to the trial court by December 28.





A virtual High Court division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order. Lawyer Mohammad Khurshid Alam Khan was present on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the court while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state, reports BSS.





Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder submitted the plea of Papul's wife and daughter.Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said that the court gave Papul's wife and daughter 10 days to surrender on December 10, but they could not do so due to the lower court vacation.





Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into allegations of money laundering against MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, who is awaiting trial in a Kuwaiti jail on human-trafficking charges.Al Amin Hossain, assistant superintendent of police at Criminal Investigation Department, started a case against Shahid and his family members under the Money Laundering Prevention Act at Paltan Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday.





