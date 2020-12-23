'Political virus fuelled by religion affects BD'



Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu has said that it is the old habit of anti-liberation forces to spread political virus under the cover of religion after failing in political movements.He was presiding over a virtual discussion marking the Victory Day arranged by the Central 14-Party Alliance on Tuesday.Amu, who is the spokesperson of the 14-Party Alliance, said "Today the country is affected by political virus covered with religion."







He went on to say that the anti-liberation forces are out to carry out their evil efforts by resorting to attacks on sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when the country is heading towards the highways of development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The formerminister called upon the pro-liberation forces to be united to resist the anti-state conspirators.Addressing the virtual discussion, Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury stated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking ahead the country on the path of development and prosperity to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu overcoming all odds.





Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said the BNP is the patron of communal and radical politics and all have to be united to face them politically," he said.Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu said identified political fundamentalists and the evil forces who have hired for carrying out anti-country activities should not be spared. The evil forces should be given a befitting reply, he added.









