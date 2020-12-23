Indian HC opens sculpture on 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' in Ctg

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami unveiled a sculpture titled "Mrityunjayi Mitra" at Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong on Tuesday. -Agency



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Tuesday unveiled a sculpture titled "Mrityunjayi Mitra" at Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong to pay homage to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.





Doraiswami was present at the program as chief guest while, among others, former minister and Presidium Member of the Awami League Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, MP, local MP Alhaj Didarul Alam, President of Chattogram North District Awami League and Chairman of Chattogram Jilla Parisad MA Salam and its Member AMM Dilsad were present.







The Indian envoy said that his country had cooperated a lot during Bangladesh's War of Independence. As a result, many Indian soldiers were martyred along with the freedom fighters.Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, ''Bangladesh-India friendship will last forever''.





The Indian Allied Forces and the Mukti Bahani took up positions at various places in the Kumira area from Chhota Darogarhat in Sitakunda Upazila on 12 December 1971 and attacks began on Pakistani occupation forces from 10 pm on that day. This frontal battle was fought from 12 to 16 December and on 16 December Sitakunda was liberated from the Pakistani invaders.





In that fight, many members of the Allied Forces and Mukti Bahani were martyred. The bodies of more than fifty Allied martyrs were cremated at the Chandranath Temple area at Sitakunda Sadar and the freedom fighters were buried at Upazila Health Complex of Sitakunda upazila, local sources said.









---Ctg









