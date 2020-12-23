'Bangabandhu wanted BD to shine in sports'

Guests at the inaugural program of Bangabandhu President Cup Fencing Tournament 2020 held on Tuesday. Freedom fighter and Member of Parliament RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present as chief guest. -Zahidul Islam, AA



Bangabandhu President Cup Fencing Tournament 2020 kicked off in the city's Mirpur at Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar-VDP and some other fencing clubs participated in the tournament.Freedom fighter RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP attended the inaugural program of the tournament as chief guest. Masud Karim, Secretary of National Sports Council was present at the inaugural ceremony as special guest.





RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP said in his speech that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted Bangladesh to shine in all aspects including sports, culture, education, science and technology. RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP admired Bangladesh Fencing Association (BFA) for organizing this contest. Moreover, he appreciated the participation of female fencers in the tournament. He commented that fencing is one of the oldest games in the world.







RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP stated that this sport is becoming popular in Bangladesh through the efforts of fencing officials particularly BFA President Shoeb Chowdhury and diligence of the fencers. He further said that dark forces are still active who are conspiring against Bangladesh. The chief guest called upon everyone to remain aware about the evil activities of the diabolic quarters.





RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a sports-friendly leader. Bangladesh has gained unprecedented development in different sectors under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he added. Special guest Masud Karim also spoke high of Bangladesh Fencing Association (BFA) and praised the role played by Shoeb Chowdhury, President of BFA.





Shoeb Chowdhury could not attend the inaugural event due to physical illness. All speakers offered their best wishes for Shoeb Chowdhury's speedy recovery. Editor-in-Charge of Daily Deshkal Selim Omrao Khan addressed the program on behalf of Shoeb Chowdhury. Selim Omrao Khan said, "Sports are essential to raise a country's honour on the global stage. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked relentlessly all his life to augment Bangladesh's dignity. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born.







A vicious anti-independence group is trying to undermine the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 by speaking against Bangabandhu's sculptures. Even sculptures of Bangabandhu and Bagha Jatin were vandalized a few days ago. The authorities concerned should take up strong initiatives to save and preserve the portraits and sculptures of Bangabandhu all over Bangladesh."





General Secretary of Bangladesh Fencing Association Major (Retd) Qamrul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah and Editor-at-Large of Deshkal and former Director General of Department of Films and Publications (DFP) Mohammad Ishtaque Hossain spoke on the occasion too.Major (Retd) Qamrul Islam applauded BFA President Shoeb Chowdhury for his dedication and enthusiasm to uplift the skills of Bangladeshi fencers and expand the honour of Bangladesh Fencing Association. Qamrul Islam also lauded Shoeb Chowdhury for arranging sponsors for the tournament.





Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah thanked Bangladesh Fencing Association for organizing the event. He expressed hope that fencing would widen the image of Bangladesh at home and abroad in days to come.Mohammad Ishtaque Hossain laid emphasis on the requirement of sports for building up a healthy and active generation. He conveyed his best wishes for more and more success of Bangladeshi fencers all the way ahead.







