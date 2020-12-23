Govt sincere to keep stability on borders: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday described BNP's programme centering border issues as an 'eye wash' and said the government is very sincere to keep stability in bordering areas. He said this at a press conference at his secretariat office after the inauguration of BRTC bus service on Sylhet-Srimangal and Sylhet-Habiganj routes. He joined the inaugural ceremony through a videoconferencing.





Quader said BNP's democracy is to reestablish its 'empire of looting' at Hawa Bhaban and going away from the polls on the voting day after joining it. "BNP's democracy means getting assurance of their win in elections. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir got hurt as I said BNP does not practice democracy. Mirza Fakhrul might have forgotten when the last central council of the party was held," he added, reports BSS.





The minister said democracy is an evolving process as it doesn't get established suddenly.Mentioning that democracy is not a single wheel cycle, he said all stakeholders should have willingness to strengthen democracy but BNP don't have that.





About BNP's allegation that there is no democracy in the country, he questioned if there is no democracy, how BNP can make criticism of the government all the time.About different comments of BNP leaders over the Ganges water sharing issue, Quader said when BNP was in power, they had forgot the issue but AL government didn't forget it.





He also expressed his optimism that the Teesta water sharing issue will also be settled soon as discussions are being held on the issue.Earlier, Quader inaugurated the BRTC bus service through videoconference from his secretariat office. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen also joined it virtually.





Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the road transport minister said the proposal for the project for upgrading Dhaka-Sylhet highway to four-lane will be placed in the ECNEC meeting for approval in the next month.He said the government recently added over 1000 buses and trucks in Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) service to make it a transport of people's trust. Now BRTC needs to expand its network and enhance its management capability, he added.





Mentioning that irregularities can be reduced in services with the utilization of technology, he asked the BRTC authorities to use own operation software to increase revenue income, strengthen monitoring and use GPS technology in trip management.Number of vehicles has increased in BRTC service but earnings did not increase, he added.





He asked the drivers to remain careful in driving vehicles amid thick fog.The minister also asked the vehicles owners and workers not to carry additional passengers more than the seating capacity while health guidelines must be followed strictly. Actions will be taken if the rules are violated in vehicles, he added.





Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, BRTC Chairman Md Ehsan Elahi, Sylhet Range, DIG and deputy commissioners and police supers of Sylhet, Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts joined the programme. Earlier, newly elected executive body of Roads and Highways Engineers Association greeted the minister with bouquet at the secretariat.







