Govt fooling people about development



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government is misleading people about the country's real condition by talking about development."They (govt) often talk about huge development in the country. They're calling themselves a role model of development. But UNDP's Human Development Index published yesterday (Monday) showed Bangladesh in the fifth position in South Asia. It's even below Bhutan," he said.





Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said, "So, it can be understood whatever is said about our development is in fact an attempt of the government to confuse people and thus stay in power by force."He alleged that the government has destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War in all the sectors. "They've ruined the independence of the judiciary through politicisation and turned the economy into a plundering one."





The BNP leader said the government has made parliament a completely useless one and shattered the electoral system. "As a result of which you've seen that prominent citizens are saying it's not possible for the current Election Commission to hold free and fair elections."Fakhrul said their party has taken elaborate programmes to mark the golden jubilee of independence throughout the year in 2021 with only a goal to restore the spirit of the Liberation War and democracy, reports UNB.





He, however, voiced apprehension over the observance of the party programmes of the golden jubilee involving people amidst the prevalence of coronavirus and adverse political environment.Fakhrul said it is regrettable that when the nation is going to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence, a freedom fighter like Khaleda Zia has been kept in jail by convicting her in 'false' cases.





"We see Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of independence, is insulted. Those who were in the frontline of the Liberation War are also being belittled. Let's celebrate the golden jubilee of independence with the utmost dignity and establish the honour of those who were involved in the Liberation War and restore democracy," the BNP leader said.Stating that attaining independence is the nation's biggest achievement, he said the main responsibility of BNP, founded by Zia, is to protect it.







