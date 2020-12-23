Zafrullah, 4 others sued for 'negligence in treatment'



A case has been filed against Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury and four others on charge of negligence in providing treatment to a pregnant woman who recently died at the hospital. The deceased's husband SA Alam Sabuj filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari on Tuesday.







The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit reports within January 21. Others accused in the case are Gonoshasthaya Kendra physician Dr Nasrin, Dr Shawkat Ali Arman, Dr Delowar Hossain and Nurse Shangkari Rani Sarkar, reports UNB.





According to the case statement, on September 24 the deceased patient Nasrin Aktar was admitted at the hospital.The patient's relatives called intern doctors and nurses when Nasrin was struggling with labour pain but they failed to provide proper care.





Two doctors were called to attend the patient but they did not come.The patient's relatives requested painkillers and saline but Shangkari Rani, the nurse, delivered the baby, a girl, without any painkiller. Although the baby survived, the mother's life ended tragically shortly afterwards due to excessive blood loss.





Leave Your Comments