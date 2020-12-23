Charge hearing in Khaleda's Gatco graft case Jan 26



A court on Tuesday fixed January 26 to hold a hearing on charge framing in Gatco graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others.Acting judge Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court -3 set the date, allowing a time plea of the defence. Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court on health ground, reports BSS. The Anti-Corruption Commiss-ion (ACC) filed the case against 13 people including Khaleda Zia and her younger son Arafat Rahman on September 2, 2007, with Tejgaon Police Station.





The case was filed against them for their role in corruption regarding penning a contract with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Co Ltd (Gatco) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chattogram.Formal charge was submitted against 24 on May 13, 2008. But, of the 24 accused, six including Arafat, Saifur Rahman and Matiur Rahman Nizami have died so far.







