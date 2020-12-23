Bangladesh yet to decide on UK travel



Bangladesh has yet to decide if it will impose a ban on air travel to and from the United Kingdom amid growing fears over the emergence of a newly-identified variant of the coronavirus in the country.The authorities are 'carefully monitoring' the situation in Britain and a decision on the matter will be reached in due time, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mohibul Haque said at a media briefing on Tuesday.







Countries across the globe, including India, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong, suspended travel for Britons after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a mutated variant of the virus had been identified in the country, reports bdnews24.com.





Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.'We will finalise our decision over the travel ban soon," Mohibul said.The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, sowed new panic in a pandemic that has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide and more than 67,000 in Britain.





A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was discovered in September and it is spreading rapidly in Britain and few more countries. Australia and the Netherlands have already detected cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus strain. At least 40 countries across the globe have blocked

travel from Britain over the weekend, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada.





Menwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its flight services to Oman for a week after the Gulf state closed its borders amid the concerns over the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.The flag carrier cancelled its all flights to Muscat on Tuesday, said Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khandaker. Biman was scheduled to operate two flights from Dhaka and two others from Chattogram to Muscat this week, reports bdnews24.com.







A scheduled flight from Chattogram to Muscat with 63 passengers was also suspended on Tuesday in the wake of the travel ban, said Tahera.The passengers of the suspended flights will be allotted seats on a priority basis, subject to availability, after flight operations resume, she added.





Oman decided to close its land, air and sea borders, and halt flights for one week following the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and a few other countries.Biman has also cancelled its flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for a week following the ban on international flights imposed by Saudi Arabia on Monday.







