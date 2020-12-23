'Staying in govt quarters a must to avail allowance'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over ECNEC meeting on Tuesday through video conferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban. -BSS



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to take steps for not providing house rent allowance to government employees if they don't stay at the government quarters.





She came up with the directive while presiding over the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Tuesday.The Prime Minister said, "The government staff must stay in the government quarters allocated for them. Otherwise, they won't get house rent allowance.''





Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam briefed journalists after the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital.The directive came at the time of discussion on the construction of quarters under the Extensive Development of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (1st revised) Project.





She said, "All have to stay in quarters allocated for them." The Planning Division Secretary said, in many cases, some government staff, university teachers and employees don't stay in the quarters to save money by staying at rented houses at lower costs following the rise of house rent allowance in the new pay scale and the directives will be effective for all, including university staff. The Finance Ministry will take measures to execute the directive, he added.







The Prime Minister said though the universities enjoy autonomy, the institutions will have to have the accountability system of their financial expenditures.Sheikh Hasina said every educational institute, particularly large institutions, will have to have a masterplan so that they would not destroy open fields and space indiscriminately by constructing buildings in unplanned ways.





Mentioning that LGED changes the rate schedules of their road projects on different occasion, which leads to the rise of project cost, the Secretary said the Prime Minister directed that the rate schedule can't be changed without approval of the Finance Ministry. The PM directed for strengthening of monitoring to ensure quality works of rural infrastructure projects.





"Every upazila will have to have a master plan (for development) as we construct many institutions and infrastructures including mini-stadium at the upazila-level," she was quoted as saying.Regarding rural water supply and sanitisation related projects, the PM asked to consider the use of surface water, if available during the execution of the project.





Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to make the use of pre-paid gas metre universal.She asked to install the prepaid metres everywhere rapidly with giving importance to the installation for the industrial and commercial uses as their consumption of gas is high.The ECNEC approved a Taka 1,882.59 crore project to ensure rural water supply, sanitation, following of health guidelines and thus providing WASH facilities to around 4.5 million people for their overall human resource development.





Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam informed that a total of five projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 3,308.36 crore. "Of the total project cost, Taka 1,245.30 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 20.98 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 2,042.08 crore as project assistance,"Of the approved five projects, two are new while three others are revised projects.





Revealing the details of the project, Planning Commission member of the Physical Infrastructure Division Mamun-Al-Rashid said the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) under the Local Government Division will implement the project for ensuring rural water supply and sanitation by December 2025 with Taka 1,831.76 crore as loan from the World Bank and AIIB.The project will be implemented at some 98 upazilas under 30 districts of eight Divisions.Mamun said once the project is implemented, around 45 lakh people would get WASH facilities.





The main project operations include implementing some 78 large piped water supply scheme, 3,364 piped water supply scheme at community level, some 352 public sanitation and hygiene facilities, some 500 sanitation and hygiene facilities at community clinics, some 780 running water facilities at community clinic toilets, installing 3,51,270 toilets for extreme poor people, installing some 882 hand washing stations to prevent COVID-19, and providing necessary iteams to prevent COVID-19.













Leave Your Comments