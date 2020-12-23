Minister vows tough fight against air pollution in Dhaka









As the air quality in Dhaka has deteriorated with the advent of winter, the government has decided to conduct mobile court drives to curb the level of air pollution.





Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin has disclosed this in an interview with UNB over the government’s steps to reduce the air pollution in the mega city.





“Letters have been sent to the two Dhaka city corporations with some directives to bring down the level of air pollution caused by construction works of roads, buildings and metro rail projects,” he said.





Shahabuddin said the government asked the two city corporations to spray water on a regular basis on the city roads.





Construction of big infrastructures in Dhaka has been the main culprit behind the air pollution, the minister said, adding that brick kilns, road construction, black fumes from vehicles, construction work and wastes of the city corporations are also contributing to air pollution.





“Many buildings are being built keeping the construction materials uncovered alongside roads which is one of the main sources of dust. In the developed countries, construction works are done with necessary protective measures to reduce pollution. The same rule also exists in Bangladesh but nobody cares for lack of proper monitoring,” said Shahabuddin.





He said construction works across the city are responsible for producing both outdoor and indoor air pollution.





