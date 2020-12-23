The Abraham Accord: Alone we struggle, together we succeed



If one marks the 1967 War as the starting point for thePalestinian-Israeli conflict, it has been ongoing for 53 years. If one dates the conflict to 1948War,it has lasted wellover half a century. The costs in lives, human suffering and foregone economic opportunities have been staggering.







The majority of people in positions of power and influence in the region today were either infants in 1967 or not yet born. Arabs and Muslims have grown up sympathizing and identifying with the Palestinian cause. That has not changed. At the same time, the costs of all regional conflicts -- not just the Palestinian- Israeli conflict -- have risen. We are living in a globalized world where impacts from adevelopment in one location can quickly reverberate across a much wider area. The Covid-19 pandemic is avery tangible example of this, and may be the first truly global crisis of the Internet age that required a truly global response.







TheIsraeli-Palestinian conflict has not ceased to harm Palestiniansand Israelis,and has dire impact on other problems that keep the entire region stuck in place. This is important, because old approaches, in addressing these problems,have been making it harder for the region to respond to collective threats in a way that minimizes damage and maximizes gains form promising opportunities.







The changes we have collectively witnessed and experienced over the last half centurywere almost unimaginable when the UAE was born in 1971: the transportation revolution, the ICT revolution, the collapse of a bipolar and now unipolar world and the waning of the age of oil.These changes have created enormous risks, and equally large opportunities. As the old adage goes, the only thing one can rely on not to change is change itself. Older people don't see the passage of time, or the opportunities, as easily as younger generations, because they are products of their own generations and its concerns. However, if there is one lesson leaders discard at their own risk, it is the need to listen to the next generations.For they are the people who have to live with the consequences of their actions - or inaction.





On August 13, the UAE and Israel undertook a historic move to normalize relations. While this was not a complete surprise, the UAE felt strongly that this move was necessary to change the regional mentality, and to bring peoples of the region together to face common problems, and raise the standard of living for all people in the region - not least of which, the Palestinians. In a letter delivered to the United Nations last week on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE's goal is nothing less than "breaking the current stalemate in the Middle East Peace Process and initiating credible negotiations that will end this protracted conflict."





The UAE is a young country, with a young population, built on a tradition of innovation. At each stage of our development we have done things others told us would be impossible - not only because they are challenges to be surmounted and carry a promise of more fulfilled lives, but because success demonstrates to Muslim and Arab youth that anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and are willing, when necessary, to change your perspective. This thinking motivates our space program and the launching of a Mars probe, as well as our decision to undertake one of the largest Covid-19 humanitarian airlifts. It also explains why we are committed to being at the forefront of the fight against climate change and climate adaptation.





The Abraham Accord is part of this longer-term aspiration to help build regional resilience. As His Highness thePresident,Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,asserted in the same statement to the U.N., the United Arab Emirates believes that the Abraham Accords will "enable it to play a more positive role in efforts to bring peace to the Middle East and build a better, more secure and stable future for its peoples."





The Palestinian peoplemustbenefit from the Accord.We have managed tokeep the negotiation's door open (significantly, the path to a two-state solution, which Israeli plans for annexation could have destroyed) while opening new ones. The combination represents an opportunity for the Palestinians and Israelis to arrive, after so many years of fighting and animosity, to a just and lasting peace. But these conditions, while promising, require both Palestinians and Israelis to engage in order for progress to be realized. But we believe that trying something different is far better than doing the same thing over and over and getting the same result.







Bangladesh has been among the most committed and consistent of supporters of the Palestinian cause, dating back to the 1970s. We know, because we have been there beside you. Today, I would ask the Bangladeshi people toput their trust in the "collective" logic of the Abraham Peace Accord - the idea that what is to the benefit of the region and its partners and allies, will be good for its constituent parts.



H.E. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, United Arab Emirates





Leave Your Comments