Kissinger on famine in Bangladesh

A few days after Pakistan declared war against India, the US Secretary for State Dr Henry Alfred Kissinger held a crucial meeting with top officials of the various departments in Washington DC on December 6, 1971.





The 'Special Actions Group Meeting' attended by high officials from the Department of States, Defence, CIA, USAID, Joint Chief of Staff took stock of the war in Bangladesh, the fate of the Pakistan troops and Urdu-speaking civilians in the conflict zone and most surprisingly discussed returning refugee rehabilitation, and also possible famine.





Regarding 300,000 Bangalees in Pakistan and a million and a half Urdu-speaking community in Bangladesh, Kissinger inquired whether there will be a massacre?





America should bring "public attention in the United Nations General Assembly, through speeches and resolutions, to the plight of the Urdu speaking minority in East Pakistan, calling on all parties to take steps to prevent a massacre."





"We should put in something on the refugees - some attempt to stop the expected massacre," Kissinger proposed.





Officials in the meeting said there would be serious blood-letting once they [Mukti Bahini] are sure the Pakistan Army is defeated, according to a document on South Asia Crisis, 1971 (Foreign Relations of the United States, 1969-1976, Volume Xi).





The US Secretary for State proposed whether the United States can do something to prevent it [massacre] and feedback was that it will require a major transfer of population - possibly through some international effort for the safeguard of the Urdu-speaking population mostly living in the urban regions.





As the task will be a humanitarian problem, the United Nations (UN) cannot do anything on the ground, Kissinger was told.





Dr Kissinger said the next step will be to determine the US attitude toward the state of Bangladesh.





He asked a top official whether there be a massive famine in Bangladesh next spring and was told that "a huge crop just coming in".





He was also told that there will be "famine by next spring unless they can pull themselves together by the end of March".





Kissinger said surely the US will be asked to bail out Bangladesh from famine next spring.







If that is so "we had better start thinking about what our policy will be."





He was briefed that by March the newly born country will need all kinds of help after hearing the humanitarian bleat in this country.





An official commented that Bangladesh would be an "international basket case."





On the return of the war refugees, an official said Bangladesh "will have a tremendous problem of resettlement of the refugees."





Kissinger told the officials that India should be told that the US will supply the food aid. "If they don?t want that, let them refuse. We won't cut of humanitarian relief but we must know that it is going for humanitarian purposes. We must make damned sure that this money is going for humanitarian purposes," he remarked.





Meanwhile, the Indians have asked for refugee aid in cash and the US should look carefully.





"We have to know that that money is going for refugee relief," Kissinger remarked.











Saleem Samad, is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellowship and Hellman-Hammett Award.

On December 5, 1971, the Soviet Union representative on the UN Security Council vetoed an eight-power draft resolution that called for a ceasefire and mutual withdrawal of forces, as well as intensified efforts to create the conditions necessary for the return of refugees to their homes. The resolution, which was introduced by Argentina, Belgium, Burundi, Italy, Japan, Nicaragua, Sierra-Leone, and Somalia, garnered a vote of 11 to 2 with 2 abstentions.

