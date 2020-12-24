Digitalization-Blessing or Curse



How far digitalization will move is a question of utmost curiosity. The day will come when National ID (NID) Card of any person itself may turn to be the only payment card which may be tagged with all debit and credit cards of all banks. The same NID may be tagged as tracer of all government database. A single NID, if co-connected with all financial database, is enough for Income Tax Department to find out how much asset one hides from income tax return.



Mobile phone number is another strong tracer. In Bangladesh, now-a-days mobile number is recorded to track all past transaction of customers by business organizations and retail shops. Mobile phone has becoming a strong weapon gradually; because so far, mobile penetration is far more successful than NID. Once NID will replace mobile number as the better tracer, all government and non-government database will be able to maintain NID as common tracer.



The strength of mobile has helped it to concentrate banking on mobile called mobile banking. App-based services are of great use for having successful mobile penetration all across the world. COVID 19 was blessing in one sense-it revolutionized digital activities. Especially meetings both in government and non-government level became zoom-based to avoid social distance. Many conservatives would have opposed the idea of zoom-based meeting, if COVID 19 had not forced them as reality.



The transition from physical currency into card-based or app-based payment is actually a process for ensuring cashless society. However, there are still many places where only cash as money is accepted like CNG station, groceries etc. In course of time, all types of people may be habituated for card payment when such hassle will no longer remain. But what about cyber security or IT security?If faster digitalization falls short of IT security, sufferings will be no less.The canvass of digitalization has been spreading day by day. Now advertisement industry has been shifting from television to social media where educated people pass more times. You can reach younger generations easily through social media like Facebook, Twitter than televisions and newspapers. People also read newspapers in online than buying hard copies.



Digitalization also expedited the concept of Agent Banking. Now for opening bank account, you need not go to banks. Bank agents are available in rural areas which were previously under-bank or entirely unbanked. Rural people mainly feel the need to goto banks for remittance. So, a close rural branch or agent banking booth facilitates their remittance collection. Out of total received remittance rural people usually deposit major part in a savings account and withdraw a small for monthly expenditure. Thanks to the growth of digitalization for which rural people now not need to keep money at home with risks.



Massive digitalization also caused damage to some business sectors like music industry. The large market of buying CD, DVD all across the world just vanished for technologies like Youtube and many other sites where all types of music are available. From religious books to classical music-everything is available in internet that caused music industry merge with internet business ultimately. So, digitalization causes changes of business nature, pattern and way of marketing. Who thought a simple ride-sharing like UBER or Pathao will change car rent system in Dhaka so much so that entire car hiring system will get a new and customer friendly dimension?Many think that the ultimate success of digitalization will be proved when no physical passport or no physical Visa will be required to carrying to go from one country to another. Global Passport System may be developed in such a way that any foreigners passport and Visa will be digitally visible from any part of the world so that carrying passport or Visa will not be required physically.



When the concept of digitalization first emerged is very difficult to say. Because many marriages took place over phone in Bangladesh in 1980s when the word digitalization was alien itself. The term digitalization is now well know to corporate world. In corporate environment attendance, salary system and meeting all are more or less digitalized every where. Each employee has to punch either thump or office ID card to enter and exit from office so that top management know who enters at what time and works how long. Any type of leave- be it casual leave or sick leave or earned leave has to apply in software of the specific organization. All such information become very useful to judge employee productivity and also save huge time of the management.



Many think that digitalization is a threat to human resource development. The more digitalized an organization becomes, the lesser the employees will be required. Automation and digitalization have been making presence of human labor irrelevant. So, the paradigm shift from human resource to human capital is in contradiction with another paradigm shift that is causing civilization movement from analog to digital. That is to say that the simultaneous growth of human resource productivity and digitalization creates an irony, because the growth of digitalization is the threat to thejobs of human resource- more or less.



"Creativity" has also become victim of digitalization. There are now so many software that you need not create any unique design for homes or interior decoration. Software will serve the same purpose. Physical drawing becomes less attractive since the better one can be collected from internet. Is there anything in the world which is not found in Google? Even when at reading my article someone may say sarcastically that anyone can write the same by copy-pasting from Google. So, there is now no clear demarcation between human creativity and technological creativity.



Another school of thought opined that those who try to set digitalization to reduce human resource of any organization does not actually know how to use human resource as asset in true sense. To them, human resource is mere liability even at the period of "demographic dividend" when merit of vast younger generation is being wasted for nothing. However, the impact of over-digitalization compelled many world famous universities to set up manual and special assignments for students in handwriting so that students can get rid of mere internet-based copy-paste culture. No need to mention about an increasing trend in the number of people wearing spectacles due to looking at computer or mobile screen for long hours.



Mohammad Manzur Rahman, Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division, ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd





