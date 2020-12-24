iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launched in Bangladesh



Executive Machines Limited (EML) has launched the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in Bangladesh as an authorized reseller of the United State-based firm. Under the welcoming offer, the local franchisee also announced the exchange of previous iPhone models to get a waiver on a purchase of brand-new models.







Customers can purchase the products on equal monthly instalment (EMI) using the Visa and Amex affiliated bank cards. As per Apple policy, all the customers will receive one-year official replacement warranty. Meanwhile, Grameenphone is also offering the new iPhone 12 for purchase. Customers will be able to purchase iPhone 12 from Grameenphone's dedicated sales channels.



Leave Your Comments