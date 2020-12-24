Diner Sheshe





"The first time I experienced his temper was during our honeymoon. We were having dinner at a restaurant-out of nowhere, he started yelling at me. I was shocked. My instinct was to think, 'it's my fault, I must have said something wrong.' I never spoke about that episode, I just let it go. But as the days passed, he'd lose his temper more-once my brother sent his friend's car to pick me up. When my husband found out, he yelled, 'You think I'm a beggar?' His parents were no different-they forbade me from talking to my family.



Even when I was pregnant, I had to face his wrath. We were on our way to the train station when I asked him to slow down, but he shouted-'You just want sympathy.' I told him I was feeling giddy, he still didn't stop. I broke down. He said-'I'll throw you out of the train if you don't stop crying.' It didn't stop even after I delivered. When our daughter was a few months old, we had an argument-I wanted to continue working, but he wanted me to quit.





He pressed my neck against the wall and shouted, 'You won't go anywhere unless I allow you to.' That was it-the verbal abuse had become physical; I had to stop it. I pushed him away and said, 'Stay away from me and my daughter.' He didn't even spare our daughter-she was 5 and had spilled paint on the floor. He yelled at her so badly. She used to fear him so much that she hardly spoke to him. He didn't care.





Initially, mom tried to patch things between us, but there was no way I was going to waste even a minute of my life there; I'd already wasted 15 years. I slipped into depression; Papa was my rock solid support. I started taking therapy; eventually, even Mom understood. I wanted to get better for my daughter; that helped me heal. During those times, music gave me solace. So at 40, along with my 9-5 job, I started learning classical music on the side.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

