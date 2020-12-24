Worldwide waffling





Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey has unfollowed Donald Trump's personal account just a few weeks ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden. The social media platform has said it handled Mr Trump's account far more leniently than that of any other Twitter user, because it was in the public interest to see what the president of the United States was saying. However, Twitter has said he will be treated like any other user when he leaves the White House, leading many to speculate he faces being banned for repeatedly tweeting false claims.











Apple has made advances in its secret self-driving car project and is set to launch production by 2024, according to reports. The iPhone maker has for years been rumoured to be working on a self-driving car programme known as Project Titan, although the company has never publicly acknowledged it.





Now, according to a report by Reuters, Apple has made enough progress in this project to actually aim to build a vehicle for consumers - even if doing so might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mass market vehicle is different from other self-driving cars developed by companies such as Google's Waymo, in that while it may have self-driving technology bundled with it, it will still be a normal car too.









In a Covid-19 first, the total number of vaccines at New Zealand's disposal is set to exceed the demands of those that need one. Not wanting to put them to waste, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that any spare medication will be distributed free of charge to neighboring countries. Yup, she is literally giving the vaccine away. "This will be a sustained rollout over months not weeks but our pre-purchase agreements means New Zealand is well positioned to get on with it as soon as it is proven safe to do so," she said.











The new variant has rapidly become the dominant strain in cases of COVID-19 in parts of southern England, and has been linked to an increase in hospitalization rates, especially in London and in the adjacent county of Kent. A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among its European neighbors, some of which have cut transport links.





The strain, referred to by some experts as the B.1.1.7 lineage, is not the first new variant of the pandemic virus to emerge, but is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the United Kingdom. Most scientists say yes.











Leave Your Comments