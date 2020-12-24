What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi talented actress Pori Moni shared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Director's hat". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Marufa Tanjim, fb









Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Love you" Kanij Fatema, fb











Facebook user Suvendu Bhattacharjee posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo features a beautiful bird called Tricoloured Munia. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Just wow!" Santanu Mondal, fb











Popular actress and model Tasnia Farin posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Cold morning". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Cold morning with beautiful smile to make the fogg shy" Md Tamzid Hossain, fb





Leave Your Comments