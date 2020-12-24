Speakers for making agro sector commercialized

Locals of Jalmalpur facing massive temperature drop as cold wave already hit northern districts this week. -AA



Speakers at a function here underscored the need for making agriculture profitable and commercialized to substantial and sustainable farming promotion of high-valued crops.All the district and upazila level agriculture officials should devise ways and means on how to promote the high-valued crops among the grassroots farmers in large, they said. The observation came at a view-sharing meeting with farmers and others concerned at Kalmur village under Paba Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon, reports BSS.





Rajshahi Regional Office of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) arranged the meeting under the Safe Crops Production through Eco-friendly Strategy Project. DAE Director General Muhammad Asadullah addressed the workshop as the chief guest, while Additional Director Abdul Gafur spoke as the special guest with another Additional Director Sirajul Islam in the chair.





DAE Deputy Directors Shamsul Haque, Nazrul Islam, Meftahul Bari and Shamsul Wadud and Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin, among others, took part in the open discussion disseminating their expertise on the issue.





Muhammad Asadullah said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached top priority to the agriculture sector to boost its yield to meet the country's demand. So, all the officials and staff concerned should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to supplement the government endeavor. He urged the field level agriculture officials to put in their level best efforts to make the agricultural activities commercialized and profitable to ensure food security in country.





Agriculturist Asadullah told the meeting that the government has set a target of doubling the food production, while maize production to one crore tons from the existing 50 lakh tons by 2030. He called upon all the officials and others concerned to make their level best efforts to attain the target. He also laid stress on delivering accurate suggestions to the grassroots farmers in this regard. Utmost emphasis should be given on promotion of tuber crops farming, nutritive vegetable gardens under the family agriculture approach and listing of agriculture entrepreneurs, Asadullah said.







He also gave direction on promoting high yielding varieties of mustard, supplementary irrigation to transplanted aman paddy, ensuring fair price of fertilizer and its smooth supply, eco-friendly pest management and agricultural incentives.Sirajul Islam urged the agri officials, researchers and farmers to put in their level best efforts to elevate the rice production to 5.32 tons per hectare every year till 2030.He said the role of the agriculture sector is very vital to keep the country's economy functional alongside ensuring food security.





