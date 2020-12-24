BD tobacco firm to invest in Ishwardi EPZ



M/s Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd, a Bangladeshi company, is going to invest US$ 2 million and to establish a Cigarettes and Tobacco processing plant in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (EPZ).





An agreement to this effect signed between BEPZA and M/s Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd at BEPZA Complex on Wednesday. In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Asian Tobacco Managing Director Md Saifur Rahman, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. The company will produce annually 1195 million dticks of cigar & cigarettes and cigarette filter, cigarette packet, cigarette box packet including 73,205 kg Tobacco.







M/s Asian Tobacco, a high-tech cigarette factory, will create employment opportunity for 68 Bangladeshi nationals. Among others, BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (PR) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (IP) Md Tanvir Hossain and Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd Chairman Md Saidur Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.

