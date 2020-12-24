Hridoy Khan renders new playback song





Singer Hridoy Khan has lent his voice to a playback song titled Mane thake maner manush for Mir Sabbir-directed upcoming film Raat Jaga Phul. The song has been written by Mir Sabbir and tuned and composed by Hridoy Khan.







It is also the first playback song rendered by Hridoy after 2019. Hridoy Khan says 'This is my first playback song after Lakshmisona, which I rendered for the film Jadi Ekdin in 2019. I really liked the lyrics of Raat Jaga Phul. The song portrays the story of everyday life. I hope music lovers will enjoy it.'

