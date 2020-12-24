I enjoy acting more than anything: Sohana Saba



Sohana Saba, who is working in multiple fields, enjoys acting more than anything.The multitalented actress has tried her hand at directing, script writing and producing. She completed her graduation in fashion designing and spent 14 years learning classical dance.





'I have always wanted to be an actress. I learnt classical dance for 14 years and gradually overcame camera shyness performing in stage shows. So it was easier for me to act in front of the camera when I began my acting career,' said Sohana Saba, who will be portraying twin sisters in a six-episode web series scheduled to be released on Binge on December 24.





The web series named Twin Returns has been written and produced by Sohana Saba and Alok Hasan is the episode director. This will be her first work amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The series also stars Manoj, Maznun Mizan and others.





'The web series Twin Returns revolves around a story of twins played by me. This will be my first work amid the COVID-19 outbreak. I completed the script for the series in 2013. It didn't go on the shooting floors until recently as I was busy with other projects,' said Sohana Saba.





She started planning about shooting the production during the recent COVID-19-induced general holiday.'I started preparations for shooting the web series during the general holiday and commenced the shooting after everything resumed. We shot the web series in Dhaka, Nazimgarh Resorts in Shylet and different locations in Kolkata, India,' said Saba.





'We enjoyed shooting the web series at Nazimgarh Resorts. As the resort was empty, we found it easier to follow social distancing. It is a beautiful resort with good scenic view. I hope viewers will enjoy the episodes, which will be released on Binge on December 24,' mentioned Saba.She made her silver screen debut with Kabori Sarwar-directed Ayna in 2006 and later acted in films including Khelaghor: Dollhouse, Chandragrohon, Priyotomeshu, Brihonnola and Shororipu.The actress also spoke on her upcoming silver screen venture.





'I am producing a film named Jayita, in which I am also an actress. I don't want to disclose too much detail about the film. I am also in talks with film producers,' shared Sohana Saba, who always designs her own costumes for films.'I completed bachelor's in fashion designing from Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology in Dhaka. I always design my costumes for films. I have been requested by many to design their clothing. I will work in the fashion industry in coming days,' she added.





Leave Your Comments