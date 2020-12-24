Saif clinch thrashing win over Uttar Baridhara

Saif Sporting Club's Kenneth Ngwoke celebrating after scoring team's second goal against Uttar Baridhara in the Walton Federation Cup Football at the Bangabandu National Stadium on Wednesday. -BFF



Saif Sporting Club has started Walton Federation Cup Football 2020 tourney with a dominating 3-0 victory over Uttar Baridhara at the Bangabandu National Stadium on Wednesday.The first half ended goalless.







Saif Sporting Club, who were eliminated from the quarter finals last season, hired Belgian coach Paul Put with the high hopes of winning the title this season. The country's young Coach Zulfiqar Mahmud Mintu is with him as an assistant. They have had a good start to the season. In their first match, Saif met the expectations of their supporters.But Saif had to open the account with the opponent's own goal. The Egyptian defender for Uttar Baridhara put a smile on his face Saif's coach with own goal.





Defender Mahmoud Sayed sent the ball into the net to stop the attack. In the 63rd minute, Nigerian forward Kenneth Ngwoke doubled the lead with a spectacular goal. Faisal Ahmed Fahim made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Although the first half of the match was locked goalless as both the teams failed to take the lead despite creating some scoring chances. After the resumption, Uttor Baridhara's Mahmood made a hara-kiri as he sent the ball to his own net in the 49th minute of the match.





Saif Sporting Club dominated the entire proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory while Uttor Baridhara were totally off-colored on the day.Baridhara got an easy chance before falling behind. But Uzbek midfielder Saiddoston Fozilov got the ball on the head of the box and took a shot but it was deposited in the hands of Saif's goalkeeper Pappu Hossain.





Saif Sporting Club and Uttor Baridhara Club will play their next group matches against Brothers Union Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha respectively on December 26. Thursday's matches: Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited vs Bangladesh Police Football team at 4.45 pm and Abahani Limited, Dhaka vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at 7.15 pm.

