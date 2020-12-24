Karima Baloch's murder highlights ISI footprints in Canada



In a shocking incident, exiled Baloch human rights activist Karima Baloch has been found dead in Toronto, Canada. After missing for two days, her body has been found at Harbourfront, near a lakeshore in Toronto.





Karima has been one of the towering figures of the Baloch nationalist movement and took refuge in Canada in 2016 after several foiled assassination attempts by Pakistani Army and nation's government.







An epitome of resistance against Pakistani Occupation of Balochistan, she was working to build a movement against the human rights violations by the Pakistani Army in Balochistan as well as against the growing influence of ISI operatives right under the nose of Canadian administration and security forces. She was also raising her voice on the growing trend of settling of ex-army officers of the Pakistani Army in Canada, reports Zee News.





Baloch activists and human rights defenders are criticising the Canadian government for its failure to protect dissidents and are demanding a speedy investigation and trial in the matter. Exiled Baloch leader and the Central Spokesperson of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) Sher Mohammad Bugti tweeted and said, "The sudden demise of Karima Baloch is certainly no less than a shock. It is the duty of the Government of Canada to investigate the incident and to inform the family and the Baloch nation of all the facts."







