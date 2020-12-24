Lawsuit against Prothom Alo editor to remain halted



A Dhaka Chamber Court has upheld High Court's order to postpone the lawsuit against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman which was filed in connection with the unnatural death of Naimul Abrar Rahat who was a student of Dhaka Residential Model School and College.







Chamber Court's Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui issued "no order" over this case on Wednesday removing this case from the list of proceedings. Matiur Rahman's lawyer advocate Mostafizur Rahman Khan told reporters, "As a result of the directive of the Chamber Court, the lawsuit against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman will remain suspended for six months."







A High Court bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Rezaul Haque and Justice Mohammad Atowar Rahman froze the case against Matiur Rahman for six months on 13 December. At the same time High Court issued a rule seeking to know why the case against Matiur Rahman should not be dismissed.



It may be added that Naimul Abrar Rahat was electrocuted to death at a program of Kishor Alo on the campus of Dhaka Residential Model School and College on 1 November 2019. Later on a case was filed against Matiur Rahman and some other persons involved with Prothom Alo and Kishor Alo.





