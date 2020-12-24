Trump goes on a rampage with pardons, veto threats



Donald Trump's presidency is blazing into history in a way that epitomizes his corrupt excess, with pardons for cronies and war crimes, assaults on democracy, fresh Covid-19 denial and impunity for Russia.





And in a trademark bombshell that blindsided aides, Trump on Tuesday also issued a sudden pre-Christmas demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill that risked shattering a fragile bipartisan compromise he had made no effort to shape.





His move could send global markets into free fall and prolong the deprivation of millions of Americans who are going hungry or have lost their jobs, reports CNN.The antics of the outgoing President in recent hours further weighed down the yet-to-begin presidency of his successor, Joe Biden, who already faced the most challenging debut of any US leader since Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.





"I think it's a nightmare that everyone is going through, and they all say it's got to end," Biden said Tuesday when asked whether he expected "a honeymoon" of early political goodwill to help extricate the nation from the pandemic and its consequences.The sleazy final days of the Trump White House later hit new lows when the President wielded his unassailable pardon power, substituting political payoffs for justice in yet another morally questionable use of executive authority.





As the daily Covid death toll soared past 2,900, Trump concentrated on absolving two acolytes who had lied to investigators in the Russia probe and two staunchly supportive former GOP congressmen convicted of financial crimes.He also spared guards from the Blackwater private security firm, founded by a political supporter, Erik Prince. The guards had unleashed sniper fire, machine guns and grenades on innocent men, women and children in Iraq in 2007.





Vice President Mike Pence -- a day after getting a coronavirus vaccine available to only a tiny fraction of Americans -- appeared before a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd that mocked the social distancing protocols he is supposed to promote as the head of the government's coronavirus task force. The event encapsulated the constant prioritization of political expediency over public health that has been at the root of the White House's disastrous mismanagement of Covid-19.





Trump remained cloistered in the White House, down to his last, most conspiratorial loyalists, plotting new ways to shatter Biden's legitimacy in his baseless quest to reverse his clear election defeat."We're watching a petulant child not getting his way throw a tantrum," a senior Republican close to the President told CNN's Jeremy Diamond.







