BNP forms 25 committees to celebrate BD golden jubilee



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has launched 25 committees besides the national and steering committees in order to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. BNP will start these activities from 26 March 2021 for one year.







BNP has set up 15 subject-based committees and 10 divisional committees to carry out their programs. BNP leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is the convener of the golden jubilee celebration committee who announced the names of the 25 committees in BNP Gulshan office on Tuesday at a press conference.



BNP has made a national committee of 134 members to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence. Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is the convener of the committee while BNP leader Abdus Salam is the member secretary of the national committee. A steering committee of seven members has been made to supervise the whole arrangement.



Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "We are giving due importance to the celebration of the golden jubilee of the country's independence. BNP was created by martyred president Ziaur Rahman who declared independence. It is also a party consisting of freedom fighters."



Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain informed that the golden jubilee programs will be held in Dhaka as well as in all city corporations, all districts, all upazilas and in the capitals of some foreign countries.A special calendar for the whole year will be published in January 2021, Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain added.









