AL, Indian envoy for boosting ties

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami visited the central office of the Awami League on Banglabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Wednesday and held a views-exchange meeting with central leaders of the party. They talked different bilateral issues.Later, Awami League general Obaidul Quader talked to journalists and said that Bangladesh-India relationship is bonded with the bracelet of blood and it successfully passed the test of time.







Bangladesh-India relationship is now warmer, more amicable and more development-oriented than any time in the past. The friendship between the two nations is tied with the blood of '71 and which is advancing to a newer height gradually, he added. Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, went on to say, ''There has been positive progress in the discussion on the Teesta issue and water sharing of other rivers. Teesta water distribution or sharing may happen soon.''





He added that the governments of the two countries are very sincere about stopping border killings and these countries would bring the killings at the borders to 'zero'.Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, ''Friendly relations between Bangladesh and India are based on bond of blood. Today's good relations were initiated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The relations between the two countries have become stronger which will further strengthen in the future.''





He said the government of India would extend all possible cooperation to Bangladesh in the field of corona vaccine.Expressing deep respect to the memory of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to liberate Bangladesh in the great war of liberation in 1971, Doraiswami said, "My father took part in the war of liberation as a pilot. So, I am very proud of it."Mentioning that the Bangladesh-India alliance will last forever, he said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the spirit of Bangladesh.





Awami League presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Lieutenant Colonel ((Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak; joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif and A F M Bahauddin Nasim; organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain; office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and deputy office Secretary Sayem Khan were present.





