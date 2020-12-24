Bangladesh seeks Turkey's engagement

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence- Ganabhaban on Wednesday. -Agency



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for Turkey's engagement in a sustainable repatriation of the forcefully displaced Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.She came up with the call when Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence- Ganabhaban on Wednesday.



Prime Minister's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed journalists after the meeting. Sheikh Hasina sought more Turkish investment in the special economic zones being built across Bangladesh for cashing on the geo-political position of the country in South Asia and South East Asia for mutual benefit of both the countries.





She extended her thanks to Turkey for repairing the Bangladeshi navy ship BNS Bijoy badly damaged in the recent Boirut blast in Lebanon.She reiterated her invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Bangladesh.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked the Prime Minister for her invitation and said the president of Turkey is likely to visit Bangladesh in March next year, if the Covid-19 situation improves.





The minister highly lauded the unprecedented development in Bangladesh and the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The Turkish foreign minister highly praised the different initiatives taken by the government of Sheikh Hasina for successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.





Mevlut Cavusoglu said that they value the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey and his government and country are ready to give every support to strengthen the existing trade relations between the two nations.Meanwhile, Ankara is eager to sell defence equipment to Dhaka and double the bilateral trade to $2 billion, visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu said.





He said he highlighted the benefits of purchasing Turkish arms in a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen at state guesthouse Padma in the capital on Wednesday.







Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu hoped that Bangladesh would agree to take the benefits as Turkey is offering competitive prices without any prerequisite.Turkey is investing much in defence production jointly and through technology transfer, he said. The country now uses 70 percent of its own defence products, according to him.











