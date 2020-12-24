Global Covid-19 updates: Total cases soar to 78.6 million









The COVID-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 78.6 million with over 1.7 million fatalities on Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total case count reached 78,623,752 while the total death toll rose to 1,729,166.





The cases in the US topped 18.4 million, while the death toll climbed to 326,088.





There are no nationwide travel restrictions in the United States, but health officials have urged people to stay home and limit gatherings. Some states require travelers to get tested or quarantine, reports AP.





Many people are still grieving — or worried about loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes as the virus surges anew. But some who have survived sickness — and everything else that 2020 has thrown at them — are looking to rejoice.





Brazil has registered 189,220 deaths from COVID-19, after reporting 961 more deaths in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday.





According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 46,696 new infections in the same period, raising the nationwide tally to 7,365,517.





In India, the country’s total caseload reached 10,099,066 with 146,444 fatalities on Thursday.





Covid-19 in Bangladesh





Covid-19 fatalities in Bangladesh rose to 7,359 with 30 more deaths recorded in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.





The mortality rate stood at 1.46 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services said.





Besides, 1,367 new cases pushed the caseload to 504,868.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.





New Stimulus Package





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Finance Ministry and other relevant ministries and divisions to formulate another financial stimulus package keeping in mind the ‘second wave’ of Covid-19.









The Prime Minister issued the order at a meeting held at her official residence Ganobhaban to finalise the 8th Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025).

