Six Bangladeshi cricketers to play T10 League in UAE









Six Bangladeshi cricketers to feature in the upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League in the UAE. The players’ draft of this event took place last night.

The league will be hosted Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium from January 28 to February 6, 2021.









The Maratha Arabians was the first team to call the first Bangladeshi cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat in their squad. They later singed right-arm pace-bowler Taskin Ahmed and pace-bowling all-rounder, Muktar Ali, as well.





Bangladesh-based team, Bangla Tigers, roped in Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hasan while Pune Devils called up Nasir Hossain.





Nasir’s inclusion in this league came as a big surprise as the all-rounder failed to impress the Bangladeshi selectors with his fitness ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, and thus he was sidelined during this T20 event.





The other four Bangladeshi cricketers have played in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup and did well for their respective teams.









A total of eight teams will participate in this event in two groups. Group A consists of Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors while Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils are in group B.





The league was founded back in 2017. Since then, it was hosted successfully three times. The new edition will be the fourth season of this league.

