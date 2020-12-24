Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies of Covid-19





Partex Group founder chairman and former Member of Parliament MA Hashem passed away at a city hospital early Thursday after contracting coronavirus. He was 77.





He breathed his last at 1:20 am at the ICU of Evercare Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on December 11 after he tested positive for Covid-19,





The eminent industrialist was born in Begumganj of Noakhali district in 1943.





MA Hashem left behind wife Sultana Hashem, five sons - Aziz Al Kaiser Tito, Aziz Al Mahmud, Aziz Al Masud, Rubel Aziz and Showkat Aziz Russell and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.





Hashem joined the BNP before the 2001 general elections and elected MP from Noakhali-2 constituency.

