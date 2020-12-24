











With a view to facilitate digital health services in the rural areas, notable telehealth company Best Aid launches "Duyare Daktar" through virtual meeting in the Wednesday.





People in remote areas can access the telemedical service 24hrs by having advice from country's best doctors through Best Aid's call center or through mobile applications.





They can even get e-prescription through sms and email. Besides these, emergency ambulance service, medicine service and many others are also available.





Special Guest to the ceremony, Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khursid Alam, Directorate General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said "Young entrepreneurs should come forward in the development of country's health sector. Telemedical services are pressing need to develop the health service both in country and remote areas. We appreciate the Best Aid team members, and we express solidarity with the Duyare Daktar and DGHS will do its best to provide necessary support to the project."





Mir Hasib Mahmud, Best Aid CEO, said "Our goal is to provide health services in the remote areas. We are working relentlessly towards this goal. Best Aid is giving services 24hrs since the onset of corona pandemic. We want to provide doctors in every doorsteps through digital platform so that no one in country would be devprived of the service."





Fida Mehran, USAID's Digital Health specialist, said "Best Aid's Duyare Daktar is the time befitting initiative. By this full fledged health services can be ensured to all. USAID will provide its best to provide necessary support to the project.





Professor Shuvagoto Chowdhury, Laboratory Development Project Director for Bangladesh Diabetes Association, emphasised on the joint initiatives by public and private in ensuring health services. "Best Aid's Duyare Daktar will be successful in providing health services in the remote areas" he added.





Best Aid's Duyare Daktar will start its operation in Madaripur Sadar Upazila on pilot basis. On this occassion Dr Ekram Hossain, Upazila Health Officer express his gratitude to be a partner in the project. "Madaripur Sadar Upazila will develop to model upazila by this project" he said.





Avijit Bhattacharyra, Chief Distribution Officer of LIC, expresses his gratitude to be a part in the project. "LIC will partner the Best Aid all the times" he added.





With Karoby Shihab presiding the program, Best Aid's Advisor Hasan Mahmood, Moushumi Kabir and Best Aid's co-founder Mehedy Hasan, Shadequl Islam was present in the event. Besides them Imul Haque Shajib, CEO Sheba XYZ, Zahurul Haque, Syndicate member for BSMMU, and Rashed Rabbi, Secretary of Bangladesh Health Reporter's Forum were also present in the occasion.





