Skincare basics: ABC of skincare vitamins





The evolution of skincare has been dynamic. As more enthusiasts gather, investors spend increasingly on research and production. Well-known makeup brands are also introducing new skincare lines in an attempt to diversify their product range and increase their consumer base. Coming up with unique key ingredients for products may helpsnatch a customer's attention but leaves them baffled about its expertise unless they are already acquainted with it. Nevertheless, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs),Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), Vitamins A, B and C are deliberately familiarizing themselves to their loyal fan base. Let us look deeper into the characteristics of highly praised Vitamin A, B and C.



VITAMIN A





Human skin generally sheds old cells and regenerates new ones every 30 days. Vitamin A, generally found as Retinol, is believed to single-handedly fight against aging skin and stubborn acne marks by accelerating skin turnover. With the help of vitamin A, it takes 14-21 days for the same task. This aids in adjusting oil production, decreasing inflammation and reducing signs of aging. Retinol is designed to take away the dead cells from the skin surface, while at the same time thickening the deeper layer of the skin by promoting collagen production, resulting in plump and even toned skin. Expected results generally start to kick in after 8-12 weeks of using. However, since retinol is a potent ingredient, consumers should use it in small concentrations. One should definitely look for retinol in their skin care if they want to prevent aging.



VITAMIN B





Family to the safest ingredients that are favored by all, Vitamin B3, commonly known as niacinamide in the world of skincare, has proven to dermatologists and researchers to perform wonders on the skin. Its pH level of 7 makes it non-irritating for all skin types. Niacinamide helps keep melanin production in control. Its mild anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help alleviate benign acne. Consistent application of vitamin B3 serums or toners lead to reduction in hyper pigmentation, decrease in pore sizes, evens out skin tone, restores hydration and improves the skin barrier. As it is well-tolerated and works harmoniously with other active ingredients, anyone can add niacinamide into their skincare regime without ambivalence.





Another member stemming from the branch of vitamin B is panthenol. Also crowning the claims of being suitable for all skin types, panthenol or vitamin B5 is extensively used in hair care, skincare and makeup products. It works as a tool to deliver and trap moisture from evaporating concurrently. A perfect ingredient for dry skin types!



VITAMIN C





Considered to be an ancient elixir to common colds, vitamin C performs miracles on human skin as well. As more and more celebrities and influencers claimed it to be their holy grail ingredient in eliminating post acne spots, this element garnered more and more interest from skincare enthusiasts . Vitamin C is an eminent ingredient for protecting the skin from free radicals and UV damage due to its high levels of antioxidant properties. It also aids in escalating the skin's collagen production. Incorporating this celebrated element into your pamper routine will smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, brighten and even out your skin tone. Researchers have found upon 3-4 weeks of using vitamin C, dark spots start to brighten. Even teenagers can use vitamin C infused serums but in smaller percentages. Therefore, this element is ideal for people of all ages!





In today's era of technology, more researches are being carried out than ever before. Such constant developments over the years have resulted in the ease of identification and distinction among simple and complex issues related to the human skin. Recent clinical studies have given solutions to concerns which were once considered incurable. Advancements as such surrounding the concerned field have fueled researchers' interest to carry out more trials and discover other possible elucidations to the current and potential issues that may arise in future. Modern studies have also concluded that simple components, such as vitamin A, B and C derived from fruits, vegetables and other natural sources can work wonders in nourishing, transforming and rejuvenating any possible skin type if a union of a healthy lifestyle and an effective skincare routine is carried out simultaneously.





The writer is a freelance

contributor.

