Diner Sheshe





"I've known Doll since we were 11. She was the new girl in our society who looked like a complete tomboy! And I was the most extroverted kid, so one day, after crossing each other multiple times in the lobby, I took my cycle and knocked on her door. She was surprised to see me; she didn't even know my name, but she agreed to go cycling! That's how we became friends! It became our ritual-I didn't even have to call her. At 6PM sharp we'd meet in the lobby, play lagori and cycle.







Over time, Doll opened up to me about her mother's remarriage. It was a concept foreign to both of us. Even though I didn't understand much, I didn't leave her side. I'd chill with her after school; we'd cycle in the evening. We'd go for walks and I'd get her a Mango DOLLy to cheer her up. But it was during that phase that we realized that this was more than a 'building friendship.' We never even called each other 'best friends'-that's what people started calling us and we just agreed. We've planned the most kickass New Years parties in our society- this one time we made everyone dance to 'and we twist' all night!







But soon after, Doll moved out of the building-we'd jokingly say we were in a long distance relationship. Still, she'd surprise me on every birthday, while decorating the Christmas tree together at her place became a ritual. In fact, all our firsts have been together-first crush, first heartbreak and even our first legal drink-she barged in on my 18th birthday with a bottle of Vodka and said, 'Pehli drink toh mere hi saath piyegi!'







We're both at a stage where our careers are priority, but when I get a hyperventilating call at 3AM, I just say 'bol?' And we'll talk for hours and end with bouts of laughter.





And we both can be really different-I plan for the future while she's a free spirit. Although, over the years she's taught me how to be spontaneous, while she's become a little more organized because of me!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments