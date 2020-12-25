All must come together for promoting Dogri

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that every stakeholder must come together for the promotion and preservation of Dogri linguistic heritage. In a message on Dogri Manta Diwas, the Lieutenant Governor, extended greetings to the people of J&K, and in particular to the Dogri speaking people of the UT.

'

The day is observed to commemorate the inclusion of Dogri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. The Lt Governor observed that a Language is part of the cultural identity, heritage, and promotion of any language that needs collective efforts. The development of any region is measured by the development of the local culture, literature, and language. To achieve the desired results on the ground, the government is making determined efforts for the promotion of Dogri and other local languages of J&K, he said. Not only the government, but every stakeholder must come together for the promotion and preservation of Dogri linguistic heritage and must pay attention to the use of local languages for the protection and promotion of the cultural identity, said the Lt Governor.Pertinently, Dogri has already been included in five official languages of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

